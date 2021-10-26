

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 102898 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the United States on Monday, as per the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University. This takes that national total to 45,545,745.



Michigan reported the most number of cases - 8,557 - while Florida - 130 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



An additional 1402 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 737,321.



The weekly average of daily cases of coronavirus infection in the United States has come down by 22 percent to 70,291 in the last fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 19 percent to 53,222 within the last two weeks.



11 percent fall in Covid casualties was recorded in the same period, with a weekly average of 1,441.



36,271,327 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 190,699,790 people in the United States, or 57.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 84.7 percent of people above 65.



220,519,217 people, or 66.4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



414,302,192 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



13,262,718 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 7 percent of the population.



Meanwhile, a White House statement issued on Monday said the availability of COVID-19 vaccines is rising, and more than 6 billion doses have been administered globally. Currently, 29 countries have a COVID-19 vaccination rate higher than 70 percent, it added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

