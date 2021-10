EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Taoglas and u-blox Partner to Deliver Highly Reliable Positioning Solution for E-Bike provider COWBOY





Mobile World Congress, Los Angeles - October 26, 2021 - Taoglas(R), a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today showcase a COWBOY e-bike at MWC in Los Angeles. The COWBOY e-bike illustrates u-blox and Taoglas' unique expertise, which when combined provides customers with high-performance, and industry-best, positioning and connectivity solutions. COWBOY is the connected electric bike for urban riders and continues to transform the bike and mobility industries - from point of sale to point of service. Its mission is to enable power riders to map their own paths, and those of the cities they live in, through mindful movement that benefits all.



The cornerstone of the micro-mobility revolution and connected smart e-bikes is real-time, and reliable GNSS accuracy. The recently launched COWBOY e-bike utilizes smart road companion applications that ensure riders get precise information - regardless of the route they travel. Taoglas' Accura GVLB258.A, a multi-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance stacked patch antenna for extremely accurate and reliable location data applications, in conjunction with u-blox's SAM-M8Q GNSS positioning module, allows for extremely low power and industry leading accuracy. This helps with providing the new smart location-based services to e-bike riders.



"COWBOY e-bikes are changing the rules of the game with a beautifully designed e-bike and a highly connected experience, providing users the ultimate riding experience at every step of the way", says Tanguy Goretti, Co-Founder and CTO at COWBOY. "Taoglas' high-precision GNSS accuracy expertise, combined with u-blox's positioning and wireless connectivity solutions are essential building blocks of our offerings, enabling a wide range of advanced micromobility services, which include Easy Rider for theft detection, bike insurance, and crash detection notifications."



"We are excited to work with COWBOY and u-blox to provide the most advanced technology solutions for rider safety," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-CEO of Taoglas." By combining Taoglas' world-class antennas with u-blox's industry-leading wireless modules, micromobility providers can be confident that their customers have a reliable and high-performance positioning solution. Taoglas' considerable experience designing highly precise GNSS antenna and RF solutions, coupled with customer-centric support, enabled COWBOY to get from development phase to launching the product into the market with ease and speed."



"We met COWBOY as a startup located in a coworking space in Brussels", says Stephen Kaufmann, Sales Director at u-blox. "We were impressed by the inspiration and aspirations of the COWBOY team from the very beginning of our relationship with them. Our wide range of core connectivity and positioning solutions enabled the designers to bring their smart bikes to market quickly without the need to develop technology from scratch."



To see COWBOY's e-bike, please visit Taoglas at Mobile World Congress, booth #1818.



Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.



u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)



Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube



