Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hilbert Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (550/21)

On request of Hilbert Group AB, company registration number 559105-2948, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's equities to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 27, 2021. Shares Short name: HILB B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 40,300,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016278154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239023 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559105-2948 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: HILB TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 10,700,000 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: SEK 15 during the period 1 October 2021 - 31 October 2022. SEK 20 during the period 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 1 October 2021 - 31 October 2022. 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 29, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016798300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------- 50 Industrials -------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services -------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 09.