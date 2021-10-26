- (PLX AI) - Novozymes Q3 sales DKK 3,761 million vs. estimate DKK 3,682 million.
- • Q3 EBIT DKK 1,095 million vs. estimate DKK 913 million
- • Q3 EBIT margin 29.1%
- • Q3 net income DKK 843 million vs. estimate DKK 712 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 5-6%, up from 4-6% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 27%, up from 26% previously
- • ROIC incl. goodwill and FCF bef. acq. are raised to 20% to 21% and DKK 2.8 to 3.2 billion respectively
- • CEO says momentum remains strong with double-digit organic sales growth in three of our five business areas, along with strong earnings
