Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Nyenburgh Holding B.V.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Nyenburgh Holding B.V. on the 29th of October, 2021. Nyenburgh Holding B.V. will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Trading Identity NYE in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Nyenburgh Holding B.V. will be as follows: Member: Nyenburgh Holding B.V. INET memberID: NYE Clearing and settlement ID: NYB Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: October 29, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 (0)73 449 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022344