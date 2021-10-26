

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue growth guidance to a range of 17.0 to 17.5 percent from the prior forecast for a 15.5 to 16.0 percent growth.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 16.0 percent to $17.66 billion for the year.



Further, adjusted operating EBITDA is still expected to be between $5.0 billion and $5.1 billion and free cash flow is still projected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion.



'Our solid results put us on track to meet our full-year financial targets despite accelerating cost inflation,' said Jim Fish, WM's President and CEO.



