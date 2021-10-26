Bigtincan Named A Leader In The Aragon Research Globe For Sales Coaching And Learning For The Second Consecutive Year

Bigtincan is Positioned Highest in Performance Among Vendors in the Report

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2021.

Aragon Research Globes are "a market evaluation tool that graphically represents analysis of a specific market and its component vendors." Vendors are classified as Specialists, Innovators, Contenders and Leaders. According to Aragon, Leaders are the companies that "have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and that effectively perform against those strategies."

"We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Sales Coaching and Learning (SCL) Globe by Aragon Research confirms our belief that delivering a comprehensive SCL solution that meets the unique needs of sales and customer-facing teams covering the broadest set of use cases is vital to the success of our customers. The Bigtincan SCL offering allows our customers to be confident their teams are buyer-ready and deliver a first-class buying experience," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan.

In its recent Globe, Aragon notes SCL solutions "make the process of training, practice and just-in-time learning a breeze," with key functionality for onboarding, video role-plays, just-in-time microlearning, ongoing skills development, course and content management, coaching, and analytics. The report continues, noting that these capabilities are especially important and relevant in today's times:

"In an era of post-pandemic selling, sales organizations should deploy a dedicated sales coaching and learning platform to improve training and skills."

Recently, Bigtincan acquired Brainshark , combining two of the leading providers of Sales Readiness solutions for training, coaching and onboarding, adding unique course authoring and enterprise-grade capabilities to create the most complete Sales Enablement Platform in the market.

"With Brainshark, Bigtincan has one of the largest customer install bases in the SCL market," the report notes. "Bigtincan now has a full sales enablement platform and now even more capabilities in sales coaching and learning."

Bigtincan's inclusion in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning comes on the heels of another accolade for the company. Earlier this year, Bigtincan was named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms1, for the second consecutive year.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like AT&T, Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure, and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

