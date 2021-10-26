- (PLX AI) - Sanoma new Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, up from 14-16% previously
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,300 million (unchanged)
- • Net sales of the events business will be approximately half of the 2019 level (2019: EUR 35 million) and profitability around break-even
- • Says advertising demand will be weighted towards the second half of the year
- • Says learning business will not be significantly impacted by prolonged school closures in its main operating countries
