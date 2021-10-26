Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2021 | 14:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Purchase of own shares of UTIB "INVL Technology"

From 2021-10-27, a purchase of own shares procedure for UTIB "INVL Technology"
ORS (ISIN code LT0000128860) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-11-10.
The price per share is EUR 2,74.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 121 753.
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system).
Order book: INC1LOS1.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.