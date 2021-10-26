Purchase of own shares of UTIB "INVL Technology"

From 2021-10-27, a purchase of own shares procedure for UTIB "INVL Technology" ORS (ISIN code LT0000128860) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-11-10. The price per share is EUR 2,74. The maximum number of shares to buy is 121 753. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system). Order book: INC1LOS1. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com