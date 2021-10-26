The first-of-its-kind technology enables real-time analytics to track, measure, and analyze all patient enrollment activities, from awareness through randomization

Trialbee, the leader in technology-based patient matching and enrollment, launches the Trialbee Honey software platform, the first solution to provide tracking and measurement of all recruitment activities, regardless of referral sources. Honey was built for patient recruitment teams to recruit and engage highly qualified patients while optimizing enrollment timelines through real-time analytics. With an anticipated 50,000 clinical trials requiring 125 million patients over the next five years, patient recruitment has faced increased pressure to meet enrollment timelines.

Trialbee Honey's data and insights-driven solution is purpose-built for the next era in clinical research. The platform empowers sites, sponsors, and CROs to ensure timely patient recruitment outcomes in support of trial goals.

"Trialbee aims to crack the code in patient recruitment through disruptive software products that optimize the patient experience, reduce site burden, and empower sponsors and CROs with data-driven insights into their enrollment programs," says Trialbee's CEO, Matt Walz. "The market needs have changed, and traditional approaches for matching and enrolling patients have become a bottleneck to bringing new drugs, devices, and therapies to the patients that need them most. Trialbee Honey is a next generation solution to this industry dilemma."

Created to provide transparency into patient recruitment and foster convenient communication and engagement, Honey's analytics dashboard enables study teams to consolidate participants recruited from multiple sources and increase enrollment conversions.

By knowing which recruitment strategies and campaigns are bringing in the best candidates, and which sites are quick to follow up, patient recruitment teams can allocate resources to the most effective channels and sites to optimize enrollment outcomes. This includes the ability to identify recruitment strategies and channels best suited for delivering a more representative group of patients.

Honey's platform is a centralized, digital infrastructure for patient recruitment in clinical trials, providing unique user experiences for patients, sites, and sponsors/CROs, all running on a common data architecture that analyzes real time recruitment and enrollment activities from all patient sources. It provides 360-degree transparency into enrollment programs, enabling adaptive patient recruitment based on real-time insights.

"Trialbee Honey manages all patient matching and enrollment activities, regardless of the recruitment source, in a single, purpose-built solution. The robust analytics dashboard enables transparency, streamlines recruitment processes and improves diversity representation in trials so that patient recruitment teams are empowered to make timely decisions that shorten enrollment timelines," says Trialbee Head of Product, Martin Kilsgard.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Trialbee Honey simplifies the journey for matched patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites, and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

