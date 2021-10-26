Panelist Robb Zurek to cite the merits of lien management in equipment finance

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' Robb Zurek, Associate Marketing Director, will offer insights on the advantages that a strong lien management approach can deliver to lenders in equipment leasing and financing, appearing as a panelist at the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's (ELFA) 60th Annual Conference Oct. 24-26 at the JW Marriott Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas.

Zurek, who supports Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions platform, will participate in a panel discussion, "Transforming Process and Perception with FinTech Innovation," from 11 am to 12:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the three-day ELFA conference, which allows attendees to attend virtually or in person.

Panelists will detail how their solutions in recent years have helped provide equipment leasing and finance professionals with a vastly transformed client experience, one that includes tangible returns on investment and widened opportunities for sustainable growth. In addition to Zurek, speakers include Ray Ellingsen, Vice President, Syndication Operations for Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions, LLC; Ryan Pereira, President, TAO Solutions: and Robert Preville, Chief Executive Officer, KWIPPED, Inc.

The panel will be moderated by Jennifer Martin, Senior Vice President, Sales Enablement and Initiative Support for Key Equipment Finance.

"An independent 2018 industry survey showed that fewer than 10 percent of equipment sellers proactively promote financing options at the beginning of the customer journey-and a significant percentage never mention financing unless the customer initiates the conversation. Why? Sellers see financing as a cumbersome and long, manual process that has often resulted in lost opportunities. That's a significant market gap-and a major market opportunity," explained Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions.

"Although leveraging technology to improve financing workflows and reverse negative perceptions isn't a new idea, it has been difficult for sellers to execute profitably while remaining focused on full-scale growth. Participants will leave this session with a better understanding of the transformative solutions available, as well as the needed guidance to execute change within their own organizations," he added.

Wolters Kluwer is a conference exhibitor, Booth #25, and will be represented by experts in both Uniform Commercial Code lien management practices and vehicle/equipment titling.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' iLien for Lien Management is a portfolio of web-based solutions that enable lenders to manage and address risks in their entire Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) lien portfolio with analytics, proactive reporting, and automation. Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005233/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.feider@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @davidafeider