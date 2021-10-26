DGAP-News: Greenliant
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Greenliant Sampling High Capacity Industrial SATA 2.5" SSDs for High Reliability Applications
- High Capacity: Offered in 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB
- On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Protects data from block or die failure and provides reliable failover
- Power Loss Protection (PLP) Circuitry: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures
- Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius
- Data Security: Supports hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase
- Hot Swappable: Able to remove and plug SSDs without turning off the system
SATA 2.5" Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs reach up to 550/530 MB/s sequential read/write performance and provide endurance of 2 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. Designed with high quality 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND, the G3200 PX Series is ideal for high reliability industrial, video, networking, transportation and aerospace applications.
Availability
About Greenliant
# # #
Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and EnduroSLC are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
26.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1243437 26.10.2021