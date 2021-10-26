MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Featured on CustomInsured Health Insurance 2.0 Podcast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is excited to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, was recently featured on the CustomInsured Health Insurance 2.0 Podcast.

Presented by CustomInsured LLC, Health Insurance 2.0 is a podcast all about improving the standards of health insurance, specifically the administrative weight of employee billing and management issues in health plans. CustomInsured's goal is to help transition businesses to better health plans and help guide their listeners to the opportunities available.

CustomInsured and the Health Insurance 2.0 Podcast perfectly aligns with Health Karma's mission to facilitate access to best-in-class care, whenever and wherever, while driving down overall healthcare costs for employers and their employees. In this episode, President of Health Karma, Michael Swartz details the Company's virtual benefits program that offers healthcare benefits like urgent care, primary care, and behavioral health at a fraction of the cost of traditional visits. He highlights that the Health Karma Virtual Primary Care + Behavioral Health Membership plan is designed to be offered to all individuals and families that either don't have healthcare coverage or for those that do and have a high deductible plan. For information on the Health Karma Virtual Primary Care & Behavioral Health Membership, you can watch this video.

"Unfortunately, access to healthcare is usually tied to employment. Furthermore, numerous small businesses can't afford to bear the cost on their employee's behalf. Being featured on the Health Insurance 2.0 Podcast further validates and highlights that we have developed a solution for small businesses to provide employees the much-needed physical and mental care they deserve, Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma, said. "Since inception of Health Karma, we have made it our mission to work with small businesses, business associations, chambers of commerce, and other organizations to help get them and their members access to the healthcare they need, at a fraction of the cost of traditional insurance plans." Swartz added.

You can listen to the episode here. For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on CustomInsured LLC, please visit www.custominsured.com.

About CustomInsured LLC

Custom Insured's practice and approach revolves around the concept of improving employee morale for the long-term group health experience. Through a customized approach to setting up coverage, they help small businesses lower their employee's out-of-pocket expenses and provide better coverage at the right premium. For more information, please visit www.custominsured.com.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

