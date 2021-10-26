DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): GBP201m of resources to take strong pipeline opportunities

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): GBP201m of resources to take strong pipeline opportunities 26-Oct-2021 / 13:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | GBP201m of resources to take strong pipeline opportunities

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Analyst at Hardman & Co, Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark give us a summary of his report "ICGT in personal pensions: do as the professionals do", explains why it is so suitable for consideration in a personal pension, why he says "do as the professional do", the concerns around concerns about PE, illiquidity of assets, are valuations real, corporate governance, cyclicality and other risks.

Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/637759524

To read the transcript of this interview, click here

Read our latest report on ICGT here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1243658 26-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243658&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)