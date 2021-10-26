

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. consumer confidence index for October and new home sales for September are due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 114.18 against the yen, 1.1607 against the euro, 1.3793 against the pound and 0.9203 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.



