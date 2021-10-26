OPPO Launches 'Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup' the Biggest PUBG MOBILE Championship Across Gulf Countries

- Participant registration opens on 25th October 2021 until 7thNovember 2021 with cash prizes and OPPO smartphones to be won

- As the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, OPPO will play an active part in the company's Esports championships that will run throughout the year

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO announced the launch of the biggest PUBG MOBILE championship for game fans across the gulf countries: Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup. The gaming community will come together to compete for the title of number one player in the region as well as to win massive prize pools and OPPO's latest handsets.

Game enthusiasts from UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar are invited to register their participation 25th October until 7th November to claim their spot and compete in the country qualifiers before moving to the country finals and then the ultimate grand final on November 24th, 2021.

The Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup aims to bring to life the excitement of the championship with mobile game fans across the region and celebrate the newly launched Reno6 Pro 5G, the official designated smartphones for PUBG MOBILE Middle East and Africa Esports 2021. To celebrate the occasion, OPPO has launched a new PUBG MOBILE themed desktop in OPPO Theme Store, intended at sharing the joy with OPPO customers and gaming enthusiasts.

Featuring top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 12+256GB, X-axis linear motor, ultra-fast 65W flash charge and ultra-large vapor chamber, as well as co-optimized performance with PUBG MOBILE, Reno6 Pro 5G is set to deliver exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "We are excited to announce the launch of the eagerly anticipated Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup to fans across the region. Over the past several years we have witnessed mobile gaming gradually evolve into a hybrid way to socialize with friends and OPPO has used this period to focus on enhancing our users' passion. A growing number of people play for fun, entertainment and relaxation as well as reliving the adventure through social sharing. Armed with the unparalleled game setup on the Reno6 Pro 5G, co-optimized performance with PUBG MOBILE, fans are always equipped to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience, effortlessly."

As the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region 2021, OPPO has been supporting the game superfans across the region with a host of activations and initiatives, actively engaging with users on the ground. In addition to exclusive game props and themed desktop to boost the dynamic vibes of game enthusiasts, earlier this year in earlier this year in Egypt and Iraq, OPPO also launched a PUBG MOBILE-themed local championship 'Reno Cup' with more than 15,000 attendees enjoyed with magic of joy brought by mobile gaming.

For mor information, and to register, visit: Reno 6 PUBG Mobile Cup (gbarena.com)

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

