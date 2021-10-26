Gazelle Wind Power announced the opening of its U.S. office in Austin, Texas, at 1250 South Capital of Texas Highway. This is the company's first office in the United States, signaling Gazelle's entry into the American wind energy marketplace. Gazelle's unique concept is the first and only offshore floating wind system of its kind to be verified by DNV.

Gazelle Wind Power has reinvented the floating wind platform to be lighter, flexible, and more stable, positioning the company as a fundamental driver for opening the massive deep-water offshore wind market.

"The addition of this U.S. office is a significant milestone for Gazelle as we take our innovative technology to the global market. We chose Austin for our U.S. office because several leading sources rank the city as a top cleantech innovation hub, which gives us unparalleled access to potential partners," said Jon Salazar, founder, and president of Gazelle Wind Power. "Austin also provides Gazelle with convenient access to the robust offshore wind market that is taking off in the Gulf Coast region and throughout the United States."

Wind energy in the U.S. is growing at a record pace. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that a record-breaking 17 GW of new wind capacity was installed in 2020, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 122 GW.

Still, wind power only represents about 8.4% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This leaves a great deal of room for growth.

With land constraints severely restricting onshore expansion, wind energy's next development phase requires opening the massive offshore wind market. Last year, the U.S. offshore wind energy pipeline increased by 24% to a potential generating capacity of 35 GW.

The floating offshore wind market is projected to reach 250 GW by 2050, according to DNV. Based in Norway, DNV is a global independent classification, assurance and risk management provider, it is one of the world's leading certification bodies, helping businesses assure the performance of their organisations, products, people, facilities and supply chains.

Reaching the maximum amount of energy production requires developing wind farms in waters deeper than 60 meters with substantially larger turbines. But, at these depths, it's harder to build, secure, and maintain fixed platforms to the seafloor. Gazelle's innovative, hybrid attenuated mooring platform is designed and engineered by leading naval engineers to enable floating offshore wind production in deeper waters farther out at sea. Its unique platform design is a hybrid of the semi-submersible and tension leg platform designs, incorporating all their advantages.

Lighter than conventional platforms, it uses approximately 70% less steel and is one-third the weight of other floating platforms. It has a tilt of less than 1 degree and has 80% less mooring tension load than tension leg platforms. The Gazelle platform is more compact and simpler to build, deploy, and maintain than other floating platforms, which translates to dramatically lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

Gazelle is led by a group of policymakers, government officials, engineers, and CEOs with extensive energy, policy, and business experience. In addition to its U.S. office, Gazelle has opened offices in Dubai, London, Madrid, and Paris.

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company's durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris, and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

