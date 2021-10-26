Medical Aesthetics Market Size to Reach USD 26170 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Aesthetics Market is Segmented by Type (Dermal Fillers, Botulinum Toxin, Cosmetic Surgery Device, Breast Implants), by Application (Facial Injectable, Fat Reduction). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Cosmetic Procedures Category.

The global Medical Aesthetics market size is projected to reach USD 26170 Million by 2027, from USD 13000 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the medical aesthetics market are:

The rising adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, the availability of technologically advanced and user-friendly products, and the rising demand for aesthetic treatments among men are the key factors driving the Medical Aesthetics market's growth.

Furthermore, rising aesthetic appeal among the current generation and rising cosmetic surgery spending is predicted to boost the medical aesthetics market's growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET:

Adults are very conscious of their physical appearance. This has resulted in an upsurge in cosmetic surgery demand, with Botox being one of the most popular operations. As a result of the growing emphasis on physical beauty, the medical aesthetics business has grown in size. Patients are increasingly choosing cosmetic operations because of the simplicity with which they may recover while staying at home. As a result, during the lockdown, the market for aesthetic medicine grew significantly.

Because of the rising prevalence of obesity and increased awareness, liposuction, abdominoplasty, and gluteal implants are in high demand. During the projected period, solutions such as photorejuvenation and body sculpting aesthetics are expected to see strong growth trends. Furthermore, in the coming years, the launch of technologically improved goods, such as non-invasive body sculpting devices that use fat freezing technology, is projected to generate profitable opportunities for the Medical Aesthetic market players.

Breast implants are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas around the world. The desire to achieve a physically appealing image, or a "celebrity" look in Western words, is the primary reason why the number of breast implant surgeries has increased in recent decades. Despite the dangers of these procedures, the global number of complete breast implants continues to climb year after year. The medical aesthetics market is predicted to develop as a result of this trend.

Other secondary reasons driving the growth of the medical aesthetics market include rising disposable incomes, increased knowledge of aesthetic specialties, and the presence of a significant number of cosmetic surgeons in emerging countries.

MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin are expected to be the largest segment in 2019 with 30% and 34% respectively.

Based on the application, the Facial Injectable held the largest market share in 2019 of about 64.18%.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. Some of the primary reasons driving the growth of the aesthetic medicine market in this region are advanced healthcare infrastructure, adoption of cosmetic operations, rising prevalence of skin problems, and the existence of board-certified and professional cosmetic surgeons.

MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Dermal Fillers

Botulinum Toxin

Breast Implants

Cosmetic Surgery Device

Others.

By Application

Facial Injectable

Fat Reduction

Others.

Key Companies

Allergan

Galderma

LG Life Science

Merz Aesthetics

Ipsen

Syneron Medical

Cynosure

Mentor Worldwide

Medytox

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharma

Teoxane

Bloomage

GC Aesthetics

Suneva Medical.

