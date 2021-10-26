Anzeige
26.10.2021
Industry Veteran Launches New CRO, Dr. Vince Clinical Research, and Begins Headquarters Construction

Overland Park, KS., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Brad Vince announced he has founded a new clinical research organization and is building a cutting-edge headquarters and research complex in Kansas City. The organization, Dr. Vince Clinical Research, P.A., will formally commence clinical trials in summer 2022.

"Our goal is to create a world-class clinical pharmacology unit. We are constructing a green-certified facility from the ground up, investing in environmental performance and sustainability, technology and infrastructure so we can provide smarter, faster data to our biopharmaceutical clients. This innovative approach will fundamentally change the way Phase I trials are conducted," stated CEO and Medical Director Brad Vince, D.O.

Dr. Vince is building a team of hand-selected key leaders to join him in accomplishing his vision. To attract and retain top research talent, the company is offering one of the most robust and comprehensive benefits packages in the region. The company also features a collaborative work environment and unrivaled amenities, designed to inspire dedicated employees who take pride in their work and provide unparalleled service for clients.

With more than 20 years experience in the clinical research industry, Dr. Vince has served as an Investigator in over 600 clinical trials and authored numerous scientific publications. He also has deep industry experience in government studies, including acting as Principal Investigator for various FDA and NIH trials. Dr. Vince is well-known in the industry for his passion, energy and 24/7/365 availability.

About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research, P.A.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/76214880


