Dienstag, 26.10.2021
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.10.2021 | 18:27
BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, October 26

BH MACRO LIMITED
(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing
26 October 2021

The Company has been notified that, on 21 October 2021, Ms Bronwyn Curtis (Non-Executive Director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBronwyn Curtis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon- Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]		549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares (Sterling Class)

GG00B1NP5142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volumesPrice(s)Volume(s)
GBP£35.6715991,000 Shares



d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction21 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Following this transaction, Bronwyn Curtis is the beneficial holder of a total of 1,000 Ordinary Shares.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2021 PR Newswire
