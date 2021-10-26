Evotec SE announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has commenced a public offering in the United States of up to 22,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 11,000,000 of its ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Evotec expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 ADSs. The sale of the ADSs and the issuance of the underlying ordinary shares will be made under exclusion of shareholders pre-emptive rights based on Evotec's existing authorized capital. Evotec has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EVO".

The final price of the offered ADSs will be determined largely on the basis of the closing price of Evotec's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the pricing date (expected for the week of 1 November, 2021) translated into U.S. dollars at the then prevailing exchange rate and using an ADS to share ratio of 2 to 1.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Cowen and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



Evotec intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to expand its biologics manufacturing capacity in the United States, build additional J.POD capacity in Toulouse, France, expand its precision medicine platform, accelerate pipeline activities, expand its portfolio of EVO equity investments and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com . The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is an industry-leading drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Evotec's mission is to discover best and first-in-class medicines for a broad range of difficult to treat diseases in collaboration with our partners. Evotec has built a comprehensive suite of fully integrated, next generation technology platforms which it believes will transform the way new drugs are discovered. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Evotec's integrated platforms, Evotec is able to provide solutions to its partners that enable significant improvements in the quality of new drugs while accelerating the drug discovery process and reducing the high cost of attrition often associated with traditional drug discovery processes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Among the factors that may result in differences include risks indicated in the risk factors included in Evotec's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and other filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

volker.braun@evotec.com

T. +49.(0)40.560 81-775

F. +49.(0)40.560 81-333

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669722/Evotec-SE-Announces-Launch-of-Public-Offering-of-American-Depositary-Shares