- (PLX AI) - Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until license is awarded.
- • Kindred prepared to submit a license application later in Q4
- • Kindred looks forward to be awarded a Dutch license in Q2 2022
- • Kindred is prepared for the Dutch licensing process under the Remote Gambling Act, and has been working on the preparations for a Dutch license application including successful completion of the required external audit
