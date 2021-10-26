DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 26 October 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,500,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 August 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3438Q_1-2021-10-26.pdf
26.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1243808 26.10.2021