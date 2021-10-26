Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from October 21, 2021 to October 22, 2021:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Daily Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction Amount

Market

Identification Code 21/10/2021 93 485 26.4999 2 477 343 XPAR 22/10/2021 100 26.0000 2 600 CCXE 22/10/2021 3 26.0000 78 TQEX 22/10/2021 760 26.0355 19 787 XPAR TOTAL 94 348 26.4956 2 499 808

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from October 21 to 22, 2021 Name of the Issuer Issuer Identification Code PSI Name PSI Identification Code Transaction Day Identification Code of the Financial Instrument Price Currency Quantity purchased Market ID code Transaction Reference Number Purpose of the buyback AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 21/10/2021 09:54:10 FR0011040500 26.80 EUR 57 XPAR 1129743-2305b294 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 21/10/2021 10:17:01 FR0011040500 26.80 EUR 43 XPAR 1129743-2561b294 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 21/10/2021 11:03:00 FR0011040500 26.50 EUR 185 XPAR 1129743-3585b294 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 21/10/2021 11:24:14 FR0011040500 26.50 EUR 93 000 XPAR act20211021-092414-021-00 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 21/10/2021 12:34:54 FR0011040500 26.30 EUR 50 XPAR 1129743-5633b294 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 21/10/2021 12:41:10 FR0011040500 26.30 EUR 150 XPAR 1129743-5889b294 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 10:38:36 FR0011040500 26.10 EUR 250 XPAR 1129743-3329b295 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 10:38:57 FR0011040500 26.00 EUR 400 XPAR 1129743-5377b295 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 10:39:09 FR0011040500 26.00 EUR 100 XPAR 1129743-5889b295 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 11:45:17 FR0011040500 26.00 EUR 50 CCXE 00451546367VELO1057 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 11:45:17 FR0011040500 26.00 EUR 3 TQEX 00451546368VELO1057 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 14:57:01 FR0011040500 26.00 EUR 11 CCXE 00451620106VELO1057 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 15:41:37 FR0011040500 26.00 EUR 39 CCXE 00451634156VELO1057 Couverture AXWAY SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 22/10/2021 17:20:10 FR0011040500 26.20 EUR 10 XPAR 1129743-16897b295 Couverture

