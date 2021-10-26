Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from October 21, 2021 to October 22, 2021:
Transaction
Total Daily Volume
Weighted Average
Transaction Amount
Market
21/10/2021
93 485
26.4999
2 477 343
XPAR
22/10/2021
100
26.0000
2 600
CCXE
22/10/2021
3
26.0000
78
TQEX
22/10/2021
760
26.0355
19 787
XPAR
TOTAL
94 348
26.4956
2 499 808
Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.
Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.
To learn more, visit https://investors.axway.com/en
|Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from October 21 to 22, 2021
|Name of the Issuer
|Issuer Identification Code
|PSI Name
|PSI Identification Code
|Transaction Day
|Identification Code of the Financial Instrument
|Price
|Currency
|Quantity purchased
|Market ID code
|Transaction Reference Number
|Purpose of the buyback
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|21/10/2021 09:54:10
|FR0011040500
26.80
|EUR
57
|XPAR
|1129743-2305b294
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|21/10/2021 10:17:01
|FR0011040500
26.80
|EUR
43
|XPAR
|1129743-2561b294
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|21/10/2021 11:03:00
|FR0011040500
26.50
|EUR
185
|XPAR
|1129743-3585b294
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|21/10/2021 11:24:14
|FR0011040500
26.50
|EUR
93 000
|XPAR
|act20211021-092414-021-00
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|21/10/2021 12:34:54
|FR0011040500
26.30
|EUR
50
|XPAR
|1129743-5633b294
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|21/10/2021 12:41:10
|FR0011040500
26.30
|EUR
150
|XPAR
|1129743-5889b294
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 10:38:36
|FR0011040500
26.10
|EUR
250
|XPAR
|1129743-3329b295
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 10:38:57
|FR0011040500
26.00
|EUR
400
|XPAR
|1129743-5377b295
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 10:39:09
|FR0011040500
26.00
|EUR
100
|XPAR
|1129743-5889b295
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 11:45:17
|FR0011040500
26.00
|EUR
50
|CCXE
|00451546367VELO1057
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 11:45:17
|FR0011040500
26.00
|EUR
3
|TQEX
|00451546368VELO1057
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 14:57:01
|FR0011040500
26.00
|EUR
11
|CCXE
|00451620106VELO1057
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 15:41:37
|FR0011040500
26.00
|EUR
39
|CCXE
|00451634156VELO1057
|Couverture
|AXWAY SOFTWARE
|96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
|CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
|N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
|22/10/2021 17:20:10
|FR0011040500
26.20
|EUR
10
|XPAR
|1129743-16897b295
|Couverture
