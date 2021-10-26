

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American car giant General Motors Co. (GM) said on Tuesday that it would be coordinating with its dealers to set up nearly 40,000 electric vehicle chargers in the U.S.



The company also said that it would soon begin selling its own 'Ultium' brand of Level 2 chargers for home as well as business uses.



The company is of the opinion that the new project would lead to the development of electric vehicle or EV charging stations in urban as well as rural areas all across the country.



General Motors would be offering every one of its dealers around 10 Ultium Level 2 destination charging stations to set up in their areas. The company would not be paying for all the 40,000 chargers, but would work with the dealers to finance the installation of the 40,000 chargers.



The dealer-community project, which will begin in 2022, is part of the company's $750 million set aside for EV charging infrastructure. This was announced by the company during its recently held Investor's Day event.



Unlike other car makers like Tesla or Volkswagen, General Motors does not have its own electric vehicle charging network. GM electric vehicle owners mostly make use of third-party chargers, which have their own software and membership requirements.



Commenting on the developments, Alex Keros, lead architect of EV infrastructure at GM, said, 'When you think about the hill that we have to climb for customers to access charging in all communities, not just the ones that have been early adopters, we need a lot.'



The company is not planning to install any DC Fast Chargers, which charge an EV battery faster than a Level 2 charger, but also reduces the battery life faster.



