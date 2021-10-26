

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR):



-Earnings: -$536.76 million in Q3 vs. $28.66 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.67 in Q3 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$434.42 million or -$0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.15 per share -Revenue: $1.28 billion in Q3 vs. $0.94 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5 - $1.6 Bln



