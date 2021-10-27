International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Announces 2021 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce Make a Miracle and Real Impact Missions as the winners of the fifth annual Leave Your Mark essay contest. Both organizations will receive $5,000 from IMG to use towards their global outreach efforts.

Make a Miracle supports the community of San Juan de Lurigancho (SJL), the largest and most impoverished district of Lima, Peru. The nonprofit makes a difference in the SJL community by building houses for families in need, hosting community soup kitchens, offering academic scholarships, providing medical care, and more.

Make a Miracle plans to open a wellness center offering free medical, dental, veterinary, and mental health care that would change the lives of the residents in the hill communities in SJL. Construction started before the pandemic, and the center is scheduled to open this year. This $5,000 award will allow Make a Miracle to fully stock the new wellness center with items such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure cuffs, over-the-counter medications, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more.

"Covid has proven that the SJL community of Lima needs healthcare now more than ever, and the people are eager to embrace better health and wellness," says Carolyn Canouse, President of Make a Miracle. "We are grateful for this opportunity to increase our impact and support the community."

The second winner, Real Impact Missions, mobilizes individual and group mission trips throughout Central America and the Caribbean with the goal of "reaching people with the love of Christ through providing tangible medical care" in poor areas with little or no access to healthcare.

One of the most effective ways in which they are able to meet these tangible needs is through their mobile medical clinics. Each summer, Real Impact Missions sends a team of doctors, nurses, and other volunteers to serve nearly 250 patients per day. This $5,000 award will considerably help to cover the cost of prescription medications for these patients in need.

"We are honored to be a recipient of IMG's Leave Your Mark award. Prescription medications are a significant cost for our medical trips, and our funding was limited on what we could provide this yea. Our organization will be able to use the funds from IMG as a considerable way to cover the cost for these medications," says Josh Richards, Director of Admissions for Real Impact Missions.

"IMG is delighted to assist with these two exceptional mission organizations to contribute to meaningful change in the communities they serve. Both of these organizations exemplify why it is so important to support our global communities. Congratulations to both Make a Miracle and Real Impact Missions." says Amanda Winkle, Chief Commercial Officer at IMG.

IMG has insured mission and social good organizations since the early 1990s, providing key benefits and assistance services for thousands of members who travel or live internationally with the purpose of serving others. The company launched its Leave Your Mark essay contest on June 1, 2017, as a way to give back to organizations serving charitable missions.

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group (IMG), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About Make a Miracle

Make a Miracle's mission is to bring hope and lasting change to San Juan de Lurigancho, Peru. Founded in 2015 by Carolyn and Jack Canouse, Make a Miracle has been transforming lives through education, scholarships, housing, and community projects.

Learn more about Make a Miracle: www.makeamiracle.net

About Real Impact Missions

Founded by Scott and Cara Boss in 1997, Real Impact Missions (RIM) specializes in Strategic Partnerships, Intentional Evangelism, Exemplary Leadership, and Ministry that Matters. Trips incorporate Gospel presentations, community development, construction projects, educational initiatives, medical clinics, and disaster response teams as ways to meet the needs presented by ministry partners.

Learn more about Real Impact Missions: www.realimpact.com

