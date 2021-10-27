

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is tipped to rise 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year after gaining 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see October results for the business confidence index from ANZ; in September, the index score was -7.2.



New Zealand will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth NZ$6.49 billion and exports were at NZ$4.35 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$2.144 billion.



China will see September numbers for industrial profits; in August, profits surged 49.5 percent on year.



Thailand will release September data for industrial production; in August, production was down 4.15 percent on year.



