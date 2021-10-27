- (PLX AI) - Equinor Q3 net operating income USD 9,570 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million.
- • Q3 net income USD 1,410 million
- • Q3 dividend USD 0.18 vs. estimate USD 0.17
- • Q3 adjusted net income USD 9,770 million
- • Q3 revenue USD 23,260 million vs. estimate USD 22,400 million
- • Buyback raised to $1 billion from $300 million
- • Organic capital expenditures are estimated at around USD 8 billion for 2021, at an annual average of USD 9-10 billion for 2021-2022 and around USD 12 billion annual average for 2023-2024
- • Production for 2021 is estimated to be around 2% above 2020 level
- • Equinor's ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group
- • Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 45 mboe per day for the full year of 2021
