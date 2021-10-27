Ecofin, a sustainable investment firm, is pleased to announce that Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS Fund (EETU) has reached its third anniversary. EETU invests capital in global companies and technologies that enable the transformation of the energy sector from one based on high carbon content fossil-fuels to one rooted in renewable and sustainable sources. Along with environmental, social and governance (ESG) implementation across the process, the fund's strategy focuses on changes in the way energy is produced and consumed globally.

"Since Ecofin started managing the Fund's assets, we have delivered a considerable absolute cumulative return of 90.3% and attractive alpha relative to the fund's benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Index,1" said Max Slee, Portfolio Manager.

"We are still in the early stages of a multi-decade structural growth shift that is creating secular opportunities which comprise the energy transition strategy, and the investment team remains focused on selecting the optimal exposures to these opportunities," said Matt Breidert, Senior Portfolio Manager.

As of September 30, 2021, EETU has returned 69.8% cumulatively, or 19.0% annualised, since inception of its Class E shares on September 14, 2018. Assets in the fund totalled €85.4M and energy transition strategy assets managed by the firm and its portfolio managers totalled $225.1M.

Performance presented is in EUR. Source: Bloomberg and Ecofin Advisors Limited.

1 Until 5 June 2019, the Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS Fund, a sub-fund of the Gateway UCITS Fund PLC, was sub-managed by GCA Investment Management LLC, with Ecofin Advisors Limited providing investment advisory services from 29 January 2019. On 6 June 2019, Ecofin Advisors Limited was formally appointed as the sub-investment manager of the Fund.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Investments in the Fund should only be made following receipt of a copy of the full Prospectus, current Fund Supplement and relevant KIID, which may be located within the 'Gateway UCITS Platform' section of the page here. They are also available here on the Ecofin website under UCITS.

This document is being issued by Ecofin Advisors Limited (Ecofin UK) in relation to the Fund which it manages. The Ecofin Energy Transition Fund is a sub-fund of the Gateway UCITS PlcEcofin UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an investment advisor.

This document is being issued inside and outside the United Kingdom by Ecofin UK, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager. The Fund has not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or the securities laws of any of the states of the U.S. The Fund may not be offered, sold, or delivered directly or indirectly, to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons defined in the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. This document does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe or purchase, any shares in the Fund nor shall it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract thereof. Recipients of this document who intend to apply for or purchase shares are reminded that any such application or purchase may be made solely on the basis of the information and opinions contained in the Fund Prospectus, Fund Supplement and KIIDs, which are available on request and on the Ecofin website, which may be different from the information and opinions contained in this document.

The information and opinions contained in this document are for background purposes only and do not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information or opinions contained in this document or their accuracy or completeness. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document by Ecofin UK, and no liability is accepted by Ecofin UK for the accuracy or completeness of any such information or opinions. Neither Ecofin UK nor any of its affiliates, directors, officers or employees will be liable or have any responsibility of any kind for any loss or damage that any person may incur resulting from the use of this information. This material is being circulated by Ecofin UK on a confidential basis. The information contained herein is confidential to such person and is not to be disclosed to any other person, nor copied or reproduced, in any form, in whole or in part, without the prior consent of Ecofin UK.

MSCI ACWI Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 23 Developed Markets and 27 Emerging Markets countries. The index covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Ecofin UK believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, Ecofin UK does not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

