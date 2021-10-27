Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today has pledged to play its part in securing global net-zero emissions, ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, UK, next month. Ipsen is proud to have joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C1 campaign and is committed to science-based greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions reductions, including:

Halving the absolute GHG emissions of Ipsen's facilities and fleet (Scope 1 2 Scope 2 3 ) by 2030 4

Scope 2 ) by 2030 Working with up and downstream value-chain partners to deliver science-based Scope 35 emissions reductions by 2030

Ipsen has already started to accelerate action on climate change. Over 85% of Ipsen's global electricity use is already from renewable sources. Ipsen is also making its facilities more efficient, investing in innovative heat-recovery technology and transforming its fleet energy mix.

As a transition step on its pathway to net zero, Ipsen is also committing to climate-compensation measures from 2030 for the emissions not yet removed from its value chain. Even though such offset will never be a substitute for science-based emissions reductions, they still have an important role in preserving or enhancing existing carbon stocks and thus limit the worst impacts of climate change.

Given the scale of the climate challenge, Ipsen believes everyone has a role to play. Together with the Company's value-chain partners and peers within the Business Ambition for 1.5°Ccampaign, Ipsen can achieve the positive change needed for future generations.

David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"One of the responsibilities to which I feel most deeply connected is the need to ensure that environmental sustainability, particularly minimizing our impact on climate, remains a core part of our approach. We have all seen the devastating impact of climate change. There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the defining challenges of our time. The actions taken today will determine the impact felt by future generations. This is why our environmental approach is fully integrated into our strategy: Focus. Together. For patients society

1 Business Ambition for 1.5°C is a global coalition of United Nations agencies, business and industry leaders, pushing climate ambition beyond the minimum to a global net-zero target, in line with a 1.5°C future.

2 GHG emissions are categorized into three groups or 'Scopes' by the most widely-used international accounting tool, the GHG Protocol. Scope 1 emissions are the GHG emissions from direct operations including facility heat sources, refrigerant gasses and fleet.

3 Scope 2 emissions are the GHG emissions from purchased electricity.

4 Targets listed are compared to the 2019 base-year performance.

5 Scope 3 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from upstream and downstream value-chain sources. The description and boundaries of Ipsen's Scope 3 categories are published annually in the Company's Universal Registration Document; visit ipsen.com.

