UK Managed Services Provider Telappliant acquires Carlisle-based Connexions Group

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telappliant, an 18 year old UK-based MSP, today announces the acquisition of Connexions Group a leading Carlisle-based MSP with over 30 years' industry experience.

"We are delighted to welcome the Connexions team to Telappliant," stated Muhammad Nasim, MD of Telappliant. "This continues our strategy to scale up our managed services capability and provide our customers with access to a wider set of technology services and professionals. We are also delighted to now establish a presence in the North of England."

"I am delighted to announce the Telappliant acquisition of Connexions Group," stated Matthew Wright, former MD of Connexions Group. "We are a powerful, highly trusted team who strive to provide the best for our customers. I am confident that our successes will continue with those of Telappliant, allowing them to further extend their services portfolio with our enviable product offerings."

"I am delighted that we have concluded this acquisition," commented Tan Aksoy, Director of M&A. "We are continuing our transformation strategy into becoming a fully-fledged managed services provider. The current climate has brought challenges, but we are confident that the change in business behaviour will bring with it an increased demand for our services."

The acquisition of Connexions further increases the Group's capability within the SME space, extending its headcount to over 100 employees. The strong alignment between the culture and values of the two companies goes further to build a stronger organisation, attuned to the needs of UK businesses across a variety of verticals and is well positioned to become the trusted supplier of choice for its client base of over 6000 businesses.

About Connexions Group

With over 30 years' experience in B2B solutions across many different industry sectors, Connexions Group has helped companies at every level grow their own business, sales and services providing complete commercial communications solutions including Managed IT & Telecommunication Systems, Network Services & Broadband, Networking & Cabling Infrastructures including Electrical Installations, Lighting, Testing and Certification, Managed Wireless On & Off Site Networking, CCTV, Security and Building Access Systems, Audio Visual, Public Address, through to Video Conferencing.

About Telappliant

Telappliant is an award-winning UK-based managed services provider with over 18 years' experience in providing IT, Cyber Security, Telephony, and Connectivity services to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the UK. Further information available at www.telappliant.com