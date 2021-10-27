- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank Q3 pretax profit EUR 554 million vs. estimate EUR 459 million.
- • Q3 revenues EUR 6,000 million vs. estimate EUR 5,800 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 329 million vs. estimate EUR 280 million
- • Q3 CET1 capital ratio 13% vs. estimate 13.1%
- • Q3 provisions for credit losses EUR 117 million
- • Adjusted pretax profit EUR 1.2 billion
- • Core bank pretax profit EUR 898 million
- • Confident of achieving 2022 targets, CEO says
DEUTSCHE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de