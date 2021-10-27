- (PLX AI) - Pandox Q3 EBITDA SEK 550 million vs. estimate SEK 492 million.
|Pandox Q3 Net Income SEK 321 Million vs. Estimate SEK 192 Million
|20.10.
|Pandox Names Lindblom New CFO
|(PLX AI) - Pandox says Anneli Lindblom appointed new CFO from Dec. 1.• She has previously been CFO and acting CEO of Cabonline, CFO and deputy CEO of Acando and CFO of Proffice and Cybercom
|20.10.
|Anneli Lindblom appointed new CFO of Pandox
|13.10.
|Invitation to presentation of Pandox's interim report January-September 2021
|20.09.
|Pandox Aktiebolag (publ) nomination committee for the AGM 2022
