- (PLX AI) - Schibsted Q3 revenue NOK 3,667 million vs. estimate NOK 3,627 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 21%
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Schibsted ASA - Interim Financial Statement Q3 2021
|07:10
|Schibsted Q3 EBITDA NOK 769 Million vs. Estimate NOK 759 Million
|(PLX AI) - Schibsted Q3 revenue NOK 3,667 million vs. estimate NOK 3,627 million.• Q3 EBITDA margin 21%
► Artikel lesen
|20.10.
|Schibsted ASA - Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q3 2021 results
|18.10.
|Schibsted Shares Outperform Market After Nordea Upgrade
|(PLX AI) - Schibsted rose 1% in early trading in a down market after Nordea upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • The upgrade was prompted by the recent share price decline, the analysts said• Price...
► Artikel lesen
|01.09.
|Schibsted ASA - Mandatory notification of trade: Long-term incentive plan
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCHIBSTED ASA
|46,960
|-0,38 %