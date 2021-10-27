- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions Q3 revenue NOK 7,300 million vs. estimate NOK 7,140 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 6.3%
- • Q3 orders NOK 9,500 million vs. estimate NOK 8,250 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2021
|OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased revenue, order intake and backlog, with margins at 6.3 percent. In the third quarter of 2021, Aker Solutions continued to demonstrate...
|07:34
|Aker Solutions reports Q3 results
|07:10
|Aker Solutions Q3 EBITDA NOK 459 Million vs. Estimate NOK 430 Million
|Di
|CCC Global: CCC Partners with Aker Solutions on Jansz-Io
|DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compressor Controls Corporation has been awarded a new contract from Aker Solutions ASA on a groundbreaking project: compressor control technology...
|Fr
|Aker Solutions Scores FEED Gig For Equinor's Wisting FPSO
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
|2,373
|-1,78 %