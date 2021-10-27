- (PLX AI) - Elkem Q3 EBITDA NOK 2,131 million vs. estimate NOK 1,818 million.
|Elkem ASA - Record results in extraordinary markets
|OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter 2021, Elkem delivered its best quarterly result ever, with earnings more than four times higher than the same period last...
|Elkem Q3 EPS NOK 2.16 vs. Estimate NOK 1.6
|Elkem Silicones wins in the Mechanical Materials category of the 2021 R&D 100 Awards.
|Elkem in world first carbon capture pilot for smelters
|ELKEM ASA
|3,730
|+2,25 %