|77,70
|78,54
|07:53
|77,30
|77,90
|26.10.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:46
|Sodexo serves annual core profit on restaurant openings, vaccine rollout
|07:46
|Sodexo Posts FY Profit
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2021 was 139 million euros or 0.94 euros per share, compared to a net...
|07:10
|Sodexo FY Revenue EUR 17,428 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sodexo FY adjusted EBIT EUR 578 million.• FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.3%• FY net income EUR 139 million
|07:10
|French caterer Sodexo annual core profit marginally beats estimates
|07:05
|Sodexo SA: Sodexo Fiscal 2021 Results: Solid pick-up in activity and better than expected performance
|Revenue trend improved quarter by quarter, +18.1% in H2H2 UOP margin +20bps versus guidance at constant rates Exceptional cash conversion, net debt ratio at 1.7 back in target range of 1-2Dividend €2:...
|SODEXO SA
|77,90
|+2,64 %