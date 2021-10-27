Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma! Steht die nächste bahnbrechende News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEP7 ISIN: SE0005677135 Ticker-Symbol: 29B 
Berlin
26.10.21
18:46 Uhr
37,950 Euro
+0,550
+1,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BUFAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUFAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,80038,25008:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUFAB
BUFAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUFAB AB37,950+1,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.