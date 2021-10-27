- (PLX AI) - Bufab Q3 orders SEK 1,454 million.
- • Q3 revenue SEK 1,425 million vs. estimate SEK 1,369 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 113 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 2.9
- • Q3 organic growth 20%
|07:40
