TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, California, Oct 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, today announced Hitachi has been named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for the second consecutive year. The Leader placement is based on Gartner evaluation of the Lumada portfolio of solutions and services, as well as Hitachi's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.Hitachi believes that its continued recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms is a testament to the technical capabilities and industry expertise delivered by Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Group companies across industries. Lumada produces impactful business outcomes by leveraging not only cutting-edge data technologies but also the collective experience and knowledge of Hitachi's deep industrial expertise through collaborative creation with a wide range of customers from manufacturing to Transportation and energy.The Lumada portfolio as a digital platform, the subject of this research, combines proven Hitachi technologies with advanced analytics and data management capabilities. The portfolio is designed to enable industrial and enterprise clients to easily and more quickly develop and deploy industrial IoT solutions that accelerate time-to-insight and deliver better business outcomes. Lumada helps deliver high-value business outcomes including increased operational efficiencies and cost savings, enhanced reliability, improved asset utilization, performance management and product quality, and the creation of new business models.Lumada accelerates the time-to-value of industrial IoT initiatives. Clients benefit from proven solution cores and co-creation services engagements with Hitachi. The services tap into Hitachi's expansive industrial, operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) expertise to create customized IoT solutions tailored to clients' unique requirements.Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms at website (registration required)Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Hitachi VantaraHitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our clients from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each client, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance client experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is contributed to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.