- (PLX AI) - Thunderful acquired Robot Teddy for cash consideration of GBP 7.0 million plus new Thunderful shares worth GBP 3 million.
- • Robot Teddy is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with contractors and partners in the Philippines, South Africa, Netherlands, and Canada
- • Robot Teddy manages business and strategy for multiple games and studios
- • The total maximum consideration for the acquisition is therefore GBP 22.0 million (on a cash and debt free basis) after potential earn-outs
