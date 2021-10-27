Anzeige
27.10.2021 | 08:04
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Investor Presentation

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, October 26

27 October 2021

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation

Miton Global Opportunities plc is pleased to announce that Nick Greenwood and Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live Investor update presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 at 11:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Miton Global Opportunities plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/miton-global-opportunities-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Miton Global Opportunities plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Distribution Team		Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281
Email: distribution@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732

