- (PLX AI) - Neles Q3 orders EUR 149.6 million vs. estimate EUR 159 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 19.8 million vs. estimate EUR 22.8 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.09
|08:10
|Neles Q3 Adjusted EBITA EUR 25 Million vs. Estimate EUR 23.5 Million
|08.10.
|NELES OYJ: Neles to publish its Interim Review for January-September 2021 on October 27, 2021
|07.10.
|Neles to showcase its extensive valve offering for improved reliability and safety at Valve World Americas Expo and Conference 2021
|22.09.
|Valmet Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the merger of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation and the resolutions relating to the merger proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting
|Valmet Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the merger of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation and the resolutions relating to the merger proposed to the Extraordinary General...
|22.09.
|NELES OYJ: NELES CORPORATION'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HAS APPROVED THE MERGER OF NELES AND VALMET AND AUTHORIZED THE BOARD TO RESOLVE ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS
