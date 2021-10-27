

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders climbed to C$816 million or C$1.51 per share from C$61 million or C$0.11 per share in the previous year.



Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders was C$1.02 billion or C$1.88 per share compared to C$130 million or C$0.24 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter grew to C$3.97 billion from C$2.29 billion last year.



The company continues to expect first production in the second half of 2022.



The company noted that its previously issued 2021 annual guidance is unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

