- (PLX AI) - Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97
- • Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product segments, despite comparing to a prior year quarter with elevated demand for certain product lines
- • Record operating profit from product segments, in spite of continued ramp-up in spending behind growth opportunities for smokefree products
- • For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN nicotine pouches in the US and solid performance in Scandinavia drove increased sales and operating profit
