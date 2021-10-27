Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma! Steht die nächste bahnbrechende News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2021 | 08:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (195/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures in Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 5.70, a
re-calculation of gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) due to an
ordinary dividend of 0.29 EUR, Telia Company AB (TLS1V3) due to ordinary
dividend of 0.10 EUR, and a re-calculation of gross return forwards/futures in
Telia Company AB (TLSN) due to ordinary dividend of 1.00 SEK, Epiroc AB (EPIA)
due to ordinary dividend of 1.25 SEK. The re-calculation is effective from the
ex-date, October 27, 2021. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased
by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by
the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022554
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.