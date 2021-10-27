NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (195/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures in Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 5.70, a re-calculation of gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of 0.29 EUR, Telia Company AB (TLS1V3) due to ordinary dividend of 0.10 EUR, and a re-calculation of gross return forwards/futures in Telia Company AB (TLSN) due to ordinary dividend of 1.00 SEK, Epiroc AB (EPIA) due to ordinary dividend of 1.25 SEK. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 27, 2021. As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022554