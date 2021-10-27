

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its third-quarter attributable gold production declined 0.1% year-over-year to 172,534 ounce, as a result of a lower ore grade at Ciénega and San Julián Veins, offset by the good performance at Herradura and Noche Buena.



Quarterly attributable silver production was 12.7 million ounce (including Silverstream), down 4.7% from the prior year, due to a lower volume of ore processed and a lower ore grade at Saucito, mitigated by a higher ore grade at San Julián DOB.



Quarterly attributable by-product lead production decreased 14.1% from the prior year due to a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito.



The company said it remains on track to meet 2021 full year guidance of 53.5 million ounce to 59.5 million ounce of silver (including Silverstream) and 675 thousand ounce to 725 thousand ounce of gold.



