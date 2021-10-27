

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased at a faster pace in September despite supply bottlenecks pushing raw material prices higher.



Industrial profits surged 16.3 percent on a yearly basis in September after rising 10.1 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics reportedly said Wednesday.



The overall annual increase was largely driven by mining industry, while power firms reported a decline in profits.



During January to September period, industrial profits surged 44.7 percent from the same period last year to CNY 6.34 trillion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de