VTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021 -3

VTB Bank ("VTB" or "the Bank"), the parent company of VTB Group ("the Group"), today publishes its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2021, along with the independent auditor's report on these statements.

Dmitry Pianov, a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of VTB Bank, said:

"The impressive growth in key banking revenues that the Group has achieved in the course of this year contributed to our strong financial results while also setting new records for profitability in absolute terms. In 9M 2021, VTB Group earned a net profit of RUB 258 billion, which represents a more than fourfold increase year-on-year and is equal to a return on equity of 18%.

"Our sturdy performance in 9M 2021 leads us to revise and upgrade our net profit guidance for the second time this year. We expect to be able to exceed the target set in our strategy for 2022 already this year and to be able to provide an extremely attractive dividend yield at the end of the year as well."

Financial highlights

30 30 June Change Change September 31 December over over (RUB billion) 2021 2021 2020 9M 2021 3Q 2021 Assets 20,592.4 19,649.3 18,142.2 13.5% 4.8% Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase 14,336.1 13,782.2 13,162.6 8.9% 4.0% agreements (before loan loss provisions) Loans to legal entities 9,865.2 9,506.8 9,305.4 6.0% 3.8% Loans to individuals 4,470.9 4,275.4 3,857.2 15.9% 4.6% Customer funding 15,128.3 14,360.2 12,831.0 17.9% 5.3% Funding from legal entities 9,161.0 8,448.1 7,095.1 29.1% 8.4% Funding from individuals 5,967.3 5,912.1 5,735.9 4.0% 0.9% NPL ratio 4.6% 4.8% 5.7% -110 bp -20 bp LDR ratio 88.7% 89.6% 95.6% -690 bp -90 bp

Business volumes grow accompanied by an increase in the share of retail lending

As of 30 September 2021, the total loan book before loan loss provisions amounted to RUB 14.3 trillion, an increase of 8.9% since the beginning of the year.

Loans to individuals increased by 15.9% from the beginning of the year to RUB 4.5 trillion amid a recovery in demand for consumer lending and continued growth in the mortgage portfolio. Lending to legal entities increased by 6.0% from the beginning of the year to RUB 9.9 trillion. As a result of higher growth in lending to individuals, the share of retail in the Group's total loan book increased to 31%, up from to 29% at the end of 2020.

Since the beginning of 2021, customer funding has grown by 17.9% to RUB 15.1 trillion. Customer funding from legal entities increased by 29.1% in 9M 2021, while the current-account balances of legal entities increased by 48.2%. Customer funding from individuals increased by RUB 231.4 billion, or 4.0%, in 9M 2021 to RUB 6.0 trillion. An increase in current- and savings-account balances was offset by the lack of growth in investments in term deposits. At the same time, investments in term deposits on the by individuals increased by 9.2% in 3Q 2021, after decreasing by 6.1% and 2.6% in 1Q and 2Q, respectively.

The total volume of VTB Capital Investments' customer assets increased in 9M 2021 by RUB 744 billion, or 21.9%, to RUB 4.1 trillion. Retail assets increased by RUB 643.3 billion, or 35.8%, from the beginning of the year, reaching RUB 2.4 trillion as of 30 September 2021. Corporate assets increased by 6.3% to RUB 1.7 trillion.

As a result of faster growth in customer funding, the loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR) decreased to 88.7% as of 30 September 2021, down from 95.6% as of 31 December 2020. The share of customer funding in the Group's total liabilities increased in 9M 2021 to 81.8%, up from 78.1% as of 31 December 2020. The structure of customer funding continues to change in line with the Group's strategic targets: the share of current accounts increased to 43%, up from 40% at the beginning of the year.

Income statement

(RUB billion) 9? 2021 9? 2020 Change 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Net interest income 475.7 387.5 22.8% 169.7 135.5 25.2% Net fee and commission income 123.5 95.9 28.8% 39.4 35.1 12.3% Operating income before provisions 607.3 450.4 34.8% 202.2 159.9 26.5% Provision charge(1) -78.4 -185.9 -57.8% -24.1 -72.0 -66.5% Staff costs and administrative expenses -205.9 -192.1 7.2% -70.3 -63.0 11.6% Net profit 257.6 59.1 335.9% 87.0 17.2 405.8%

(1) Includes provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets, provision charge for credit losses on credit-related commitments and other financial assets, and provision charge for legal claims and other commitments.

Substantial improvement in profitability amid a strong increase in key banking revenues and stabilisation of the loan book quality

VTB Group's net profit in 9M 2021 increased 4.4x year-on-year to RUB 257.6 billion, which represents a return on equity of 17.9%, up from 4.6% for the same period last year.

Net interest income amounted to RUB 475.7 billion in 9M 2021 and RUB 169.7 billion in 3Q 2021, increasing by 22.8% and 25.2% year-on-year, respectively. Net interest margin was 3.8% in 9M 2021 and 3.9% in 3Q 2021, compared with 3.8% in the same periods last year. The net interest margin remained stabled thanks to further optimisation of the funding structure and an increase in the share of higher-margin loans to individuals in the total loan book.

Net fee and commission income amounted to RUB 123.5 billion in 9M 2021 and RUB 39.4 billion in 3Q 2021, increases of 28.8% and 12.3% year-on-year, respectively. The considerable increase in net fee and commission income was driven by the expansion of the Group's transactional business and a steadily increasing volume of commissions from the sale of insurance products and commissions from the brokerage business.

The Group's cost of risk was 0.7% in 9M 2021 and 0.5% in 3Q 2021, having decreased by 120 bp and 180 bp year-on-year, respectively. Provision charge amounted to RUB 78.4 billion in 9M 2021 and RUB 24.1 billion in 3Q 2021, decreasing by 57.8% and 66.5% year-on-year, respectively.

The Group's NPL ratio decreased by 110 bp from the beginning of the year, amounting to 4.6% as of 30 September 2021. The Group decreased its allowance for loan impairments to 6.4%, down from 6.8% as of 31 December 2020. The NPL coverage ratio was 140.2%, up from 120.6% at the beginning of the year.

Staff costs and administrative expenses amounted to RUB 205.9 billion in 9M 2021 and RUB 70.3 billion in 3Q 2021, increases of 7.2% and 11.6% year-on-year, respectively. Growth in key income lines contributed to considerable improvements in operating efficiency, with the ratio of costs to net operating income before provisions decreasing by 8.8 pp year-on-year to 33.9%.

CORPORATE-INVESTMENT BUSINESS

Investment banking leadership

-- In 3Q 2021, VTB Capital retained its leading positions in international equity and debt capital marketsas well as in M&A according to quarterly rankings by Dealogic, Refinitiv, Bloomberg and Mergermarket.

-- According to Refinitiv, VTB Capital was the top lead manager for placements in debt capital markets inRussia with a market share of 49%; according to Dealogic and Bloomberg, VTB Capital was the leading bookrunner inthe CIS and Eastern Europe. The same agencies named VTB Capital the top lead manager for share placements in equitycapital markets in Russia and the CIS, with a market share of over 17%. In addition, VTB Capital was the leadingfinancial advisor in Russia in terms of the number and volume of M&A transactions according to Refinitiv andMergermarket.

-- Highlighting its leading positions, VTB Capital was named the "Best Investment Bank in Central andEastern Europe" at The Banker's Investment Banking Awards. The winning banks paid special attention to the ESGagenda, supported their customers in achieving their sustainability goals, continued to offer more-innovativeproducts and services, and also offered their customers effective financial solutions adapted to the current marketenvironment.

Continued growth of the investment platform VTB Capital Investments

-- In 9M 2021, VTB Capital Investments increased its total volume of customer assets to RUB 4.1 trillion,adding RUB 744 billion, or 21.9%. Retail assets increased by RUB 643.3 billion (up 35.8% since the beginning of theyear) to RUB 2.4 trillion, while corporate assets increased by 6.3% to RUB 1.7 trillion.

-- VTB Capital Investments' customer base exceeded 1.9 million. In the first nine months of the year, thecustomer base increased by 765 thousand, and more than 930 thousand accounts were registered.

-- VTB Capital Investments' income in 9M 2021 increased by 71.6% year-on-year to RUB 23.3 billion.

-- VTB Capital Investments continued to develop the services and functionality offered by the VTB MyInvestments platform. For example, VTB Capital Investments continued integrating asset management products into theplatform: now users of the mobile app can see their VTB Capital Asset Management portfolio of mutual funds that arenot in a brokerage account, and a portfolio of trust management strategies was also made available. Customers whouse VTB My Investments can now take part in direct public offerings. VTB My Investments launched an ESG strategyfor its robo-advisor service and added five new USD portfolios with global allocation that, for the first time,consist entirely of ETFs. Accrued taxes and withdrawal limits are now displayed. The VTB My Investments app wasseamlessly integrated with the Bank's app, and a USD robo-advisor was added that can purchase US shares.Robo-advisor strategies are now accessible with a low minimum investment: from RUB 5,000 or USD 100.

-- Users can now become qualified investors through the mobile app, and unqualified investors can nowundergo testing in order to gain access to complex financial instruments. In September, the app added a functionthat enables users to chat with support staff.

-- VTB My Investments has about 400 thousand daily users, and more than 1 million transactions worth overRUB 100 billion are completed through the mobile app every day. As of September 2020, there were about 200 thousanddaily users making an average of 600 thousand transactions worth around RUB 60 billion every day.

VTB Capital Investments became the first company in the market to enable customers with individual investment accounts to register online, in just a few clicks, to deduct taxes using the Bank's online channels.

-- It is now possible to purchase shares in open-ended mutual funds managed by VTB Capital Investmentsthrough the Bank's online channels. The product line currently includes more than 30 open-ended mutual funds, andVTB Capital Investments manages more than 70 investment funds altogether.

-- A line of new funds was launched in 3Q 2021:

-- The open-ended mutual fund "VTB - Fund Moderately Conservative. Roubles". This portfolio aims to generateincome at a rate above that of rouble-based deposits, with an average level of risk;

-- The open-ended mutual fund "VTB - Fund Moderately Conservative. Dollars. Investment Strategy". Thisportfolio aims to generate income at a rate above that of deposits in US dollars, with an average level of risk;

-- The open-ended mutual fund "VTB - Global Allocation Fund. Investment Strategy". This fund invests inassets - stocks, bonds, gold, raw materials and real estate - in global financial markets.

-- Trading began in an ETF called "VTB - American Corporate Debt Fund". Another new ETF was launched with anESG strategy for investing in Russian shares: "VTB - Fund for the Sustainable Development of Russian Issuers".

-- In 3Q 2021, the National Rating Agency assigned VTB Capital Asset Management a rating of AAA|ru.am, witha stable outlook, on the national scale of non-credit ratings for the Russian Federation used to assess thereliability of asset management companies. This is the highest rating possible and indicates that an assetmanagement company meets the highest-possible standards for the reliability and quality of its services. VTBCapital Asset Management also received a high ESG rating from the National Rating Agency (non-credit ESG rating ofA2.esg) for the high degree of integration of the ESG agenda into its activities and for its compliance withrelevant practices.

-- VTB Capital Asset Management was the first Russian asset management company to become a signatory to theglobal Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) initiative by joining the international PRI network.

MEDIUM AND SMALL BUSINESS

-- In September 2021, VTB launched a new Internet bank for Medium and Small Business customers. This enablesthe Bank to move its work with entrepreneurs and companies to digital channels and to reduce the time it takes toserve clients. The VTB Business Internet bank offers more than 50 banking and non-banking products to make businessmore convenient as well as digital services to help entrepreneurs. They include a demo version, AI-based chats andchatbots, and predictive product offers.

-- In July 2021, VTB expanded the list of privileges within the VTB Business League loyalty programme forMedium and Small Business customers. Now participants have access to more product offers and non-financial serviceson special terms from the Bank's partners, as well as additional educational opportunities. At the moment, about330 thousand Medium and Small Business customers are taking part in the programme.

-- In August 2021, a service that provides an expert review of foreign trade contracts was launched. VTB'sMedium and Small Business customers can get an expert opinion on contracts with foreign partners through the VTBBusiness Internet bank. The service offers a comprehensive assessment of contracts in terms of compliance withRussian currency laws and expert support for transactions using letters of credit and bank guarantees.

-- A new service for ordering cash online through the VTB Business Internet bank was launched in September2021. The service enables businesses to submit requests for cash withdrawals remotely.

-- Starting from September 2021, VTB began providing its Medium and Small Business customers withpre-approved credit in the form of an overdraft on their current accounts. The Bank can process and issue creditworth up to RUB 10 million online without additional documentation or collateral. The Bank calculates the creditamount for each customer automatically based on the account's turnover.

-- In August 2021, customers were presented with a new online service for self-employed individuals thatenables sole proprietors and individuals to register free of charge with the Federal Tax Service for the Professional Income Tax system, as well as to keep records of their income and generate customer receipts. Theservice is available through the VTB Business Lite mobile bank for sole proprietors and VTB Online for individuals.

-- In 9M 2021, the number of visitors to VTB's Getting Down to Business information and educational portalincreased by 55%, reaching 1 million users. According to the portal's statistics, the most popular items amongvisitors include articles with practical recommendations for business, webinars and free training courses. In 3Q2021, a new catalogue was also launched on the portal with ideas for starting a business, advice from entrepreneurson starting a business and calculations of potential costs and revenues.

-- VTB's success in developing and incorporating new tech-based services for Medium and Small businesscustomers was noted by international experts. In September 2021, the Bank received three Global Banking & FinanceAwards for "Best Innovative Team in Russia with Innovations in Internet Banking", "Best Russian Bank for SMEs" and"Best Online Internet Banking Services for Micro-enterprises and SMEs in Russia 2021".

-- VTB took first place in the Banking Ecosystems 2021 annual ranking of the top 20 ecosystems for business.The rating is based on the results of a study by the SME Banking Club. The study analysed the services for legalentities and sole proprietors offered by 208 banks from 11 countries.

RETAIL BUSINESS

-- In September 2021, VTB began issuing preferential Far East mortgages at the very low rate of only 0.1%for customers who purchase an apartment in a new building or existing property from a developer in the Far EasternFederal District. The maximum loan amount is RUB 6 million, with a minimum down payment of 15% of the propertyvalue.

-- In the context of the development of ESG initiatives, in September 2021 VTB launched a loan programme fornew electric cars for purchase from authorised dealers in Russia. The annual rate under the new programme is 3%,and the rate is fixed if car insurance is purchased for the entire loan term. The maximum loan amount is RUB 7million, with a minimum down payment of 20% of the cost of the car.

-- In October 2021, VTB Online offered customers an opportunity to refinance credit cards from third-partybanks (up to seven cards from other banks). To do this, customers can apply for an "Opportunities Card" digitalcredit card in just a few clicks.

-- Since August 2021, VTB has been offering customer cards for children; the cards can be requested boththrough VTB Online and at Bank branches. For the Bank's youngest customers (aged 6+), cards are linked to aparent's account, and for older customers (aged 14+), cards are issued on the child's own account.

-- In August 2021, personal accounts for the self-employed were made available through VTB Online, wherecustomers can apply to register as self-employed and can track the status of their application. Customers can usetheir personal account to register income, generate receipts and send them to their customers, cancel income incase of refunds, monitor monthly earnings, receive receipts for tax payments, etc.

-- To improve the customer experience, VTB Online launched a service in July 2021 that enables customers torequest a debit card through a chatbot, and made it possible for customers to take out fraud insurance (thisservice is provided free of charge for pensioners); in August, a virtual financial advisor was piloted.

-- In October 2021, VTB, in partnership with the Visa payment system, developed a service that enables theindividualised or group-based collection of tips for businesses in the service sector. The service will beavailable free of charge for employees of companies that are VTB customers. The VTB Tips service enables users notonly to transfer payment as a tip for services but also to leave their opinion about the quality of anestablishment's operations without additional financial costs. To transfer money, the customer needs to scan a QRcode on the check and then leave a tip using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a bank card number. These operations arecarried out commission-free.

BUSINESS DIGITALISATION AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF A DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

In the context of its business development, VTB Group implemented the following digital initiatives:

-- In 3Q 2021, the VTB Online Voice Assistant underwent active developed: with its help, customers canselect the nearest office for the range of services they need, check the limits of a specific card for P2Ptransfers, find out the commission for encashment in various currencies, and much more.

-- In July 2021, a functionality was introduced that enables customers to use Apple Pay when paying forpurchases with a Mir card.

-- In early September 2021, VTB launched a car subscription service for payroll customers and VTB Groupemployees. The project was launched jointly with VTB Leasing and covers five regions of the Russian Federation. Thenew service is for the long-term leasing of a new car. The customer gets a new car of their choice right away, andpays for fuel, cleaning, parking and fines. VTB Leasing takes care of all other necessary support: it registers thecar with the traffic police; arranges maintenance and the replacement of consumables; provides insurance (casco,compulsory third-party liability, and voluntary third-party liability) and insurance adjustor services in the eventof an accident (visiting the accident scene, issuing and collecting documents); offers a replacement set ofseasonal tires as well as storage for the tires and tire service; 24-hour roadside assistance; and an additionalconcierge service.

-- In July 2021, VTB developed and introduced a machine learning model that uses big data analysis topredict demand for banking services at specific points in the city. Using this new model, VTB made calculations forall major Russian cities where it works with retail customers. The Bank will complete calculations for its entirenetwork in the near future. Using the obtained data, the location of branches and ATMs will be optimised for VTBcustomers.

-- In late August 2021, VTB developed and introduced its own platform for integrated risk management basedon open-source software. The platform consolidates data flows from all major risk systems and can use tools for therobotisation of business processes and interactive analytics to greatly increase the efficiency of the Bank'scapital management.

-- In late September 2021, VTB's corporate accelerator provided a summary of its selection of tech startups:677 applications were received from startups from 18 countries to participate in the accelerator. At Demo Day on 30September, 22 companies presented their tech-based solutions for the Bank to pilot. The event was the final stageof a scouting campaign carried out by VTB in cooperation with the Skolkovo Foundation.

