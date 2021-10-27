

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, (BKG.L) engaged in residential-led and mixed-use property development activities on Wednesday said Sean Ellis, its Executive Director since 2010, would be leaving Berkeley in twelve months' time to pursue other interests.



The company has not named any replacement.



Sean would be stepping down from the Board of Berkeley with immediate effect. Sean was associated with Berkeley over the last 17 years of which the past 11 years was as a Main Board Director.



Shares of Berkeley closed Tuesday's trading at 4,317 pounds, up 55 pounds or 1.29 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BERKELEY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de